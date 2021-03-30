DEWITT — Leora Claeys has been helping people with their insurance needs in Clinton County for more than 20 years.
She will maintain that focus in her new position at Ohnward Insurance Group. Claeys recently started at the eastern Iowa insurance company as an insurance agent producer. She will be housed in DeWitt.
“This is a wonderful opportunity for me to join such a great team and continue with my passion of working with clients on how to protect their livelihoods,” Claeys said.
Ohnward Insurance Group is an independent insurance agency, which represents several insurance carriers writing multi-lines of coverage. Services include crop, farm, livestock, home, auto, commercial, life, individual and group health, and more.
Daron Oberbroeckling, Ohnward Insurance Group manager, touted Claeys’ experience and her ability to work with clients on finding the best product for each individual situation.
“We’re excited to welcome Leora to the team,” Oberbroeckling said. “She’s an asset to the community and brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our group.”
Claeys, a Clinton County native, is a 4-H leader for the Welton Junior Farmers Club and an active member of the Women of Welton group.
