DES MOINES — During the Iowa Association of Fairs Conference and Annual Meeting Dec. 9-11, one new board member was elected to the Iowa State Fair Board of Directors and five members were re-elected.
Curtis Claeys, a Grand Mound native, will serve as the board’s vice president.
Delegates who attended the meeting from six geographic districts in Iowa elected two board members to serve two-year staggered terms on the Iowa State Fair Board.
Board officers for 2023 are:
• President: Darwin Gaudian, Primghar (northwest) – first term.
• Vice president: Curtis Claeys, Grand Mound (southeast) – first term.
• Treasurer: Deb Zumbach, Coggon (northeast) – first term.
