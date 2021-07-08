NEW YORK — Dr. Arushi Khurana from the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, has been awarded the Clarence G. Henry, Jr. Memorial Scholar Research Grant.
The Board of Directors of the Lymphoma Research Foundation established this grant program in memory of Clarence G. Henry Jr., the father of the Foundation’s chief executive officer, Meghan (Henry) Gutierrez.
Henry, a former Clinton police officer, died in 2020.
Khurana is a lymphoma clinician and research scientist studying aggressive subtypes of lymphoma, the most common form of blood cancer. She has been accepted into the LRF Lymphoma Scientific Research Mentoring Program. The LSRMP is the Foundation’s premier education and mentoring program for fellows and junior faculty who intend to focus their research and clinical careers in lymphoma.
Program participants, called LRF Scholars, attend and participate in an intensive mentoring program over two-year period. The program is intended to enhance the ability of the Scholars to successfully design and administer clinical research studies, successfully apply for future grant funding, and develop the professional skills needed to succeed as an independent researcher.
“Clarence was incredibly proud of his three daughters and a great champion for female leadership and empowering young people through education,” said Margaret Henry, Clinton resident and Henry’s wife of 46 years. “He would be very pleased to know that the grant named in his memory has been awarded to such a talented scientist who has dedicated her career to the Lymphoma Research Foundation mission.”
“As a dedicated law enforcement officer serving the Clinton, Iowa, community, Clarence Henry earned numerous commendations for acts of valor protecting his fellow Iowans,” said U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley. “It is fitting that this memorial named in his honor continues to advance research to benefit others who bravely battle cancer.”
The Clarence G. Henry, Jr. Memorial Scholar Program was established through contributions from the Board of Directors of the Lymphoma Research Foundation and donors from throughout the state of Iowa.
Additional gifts to support the program are welcome. All program supporters will receive updates on the progress of the Henry Memorial Scholar and the Foundation’s impact on the next generation of lymphoma scientists.
The Lymphoma Research Foundation is the nation’s largest non-profit organization devoted to funding innovative research and serving the lymphoma community through a comprehensive series of education programs, outreach initiatives and patient services. To date, LRF has awarded more than $67 million in lymphoma-specific research. For additional information on LRF’s research, education and services, visit lymphoma.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.