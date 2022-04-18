CLINTON — A Clinton High School sophomore has raised more than $6,000 for a local service organization to fight hunger.
Juliana Clark presented a check for $6,162.49 to Regan Michaelsen, director of Information, Referral & Assistance Services, representing money Clark collected through her social impact initiative as part of her role as Miss Eastern Iowa’s 2022 Outstanding Teen.
Her initiative, titled “Be the Change: Packing our Pantries”, sprung to life after Clark learned about food insecurity and its local impact. Knowing that one in 10 people in Clinton County faces the issue of food insecurity motivated Clark to run a coin drive throughout the Clinton School District from March 28 through April 1.
Staff members and students of the district’s elementary schools collectively contributed $3,795.38 to Clark’s initiative, and Clinton Middle School’s Leos and Builders clubs contributed over $1,200.
“I’m extremely happy,” Clark said in regard to the drive’s success Monday. “It was just wonderful to see how much our school district could do to support people in need.”
Information, Referral & Assistance Services is a social services organization located at 219 First Ave., Clinton, that administers a local food program called Pantries United. The program is composed of one food pantry on site, another at Gateway Area Community Center at 1850 S. Bluff Blvd., and also serves the Back Pack Buddy Program as well as mobile food pantries to provide non-perishable food items to over 6,500 individuals on a yearly basis.
Information, Referral & Assistance Services can be contacted at 243-5818.
