CLINTON — A Clinton man charged with homicide by vehicle was granted pretrial release with supervision last week.
Clinton County District Court Judge Jeffrey Bert granted Brandon M. Clary, 27, 607 Third Ave. South, pretrial release with supervision. The order says Clary was to be released to the supervision of the Seventh Judicial District Department of Correctional Services. Bert ordered Clary not be released until he is evaluated in jail for mental health and substance abuse treatment. Clary was ordered to immediately report to the Department of Correctional Services.
Bond was previously set at $25,000, cash only.
Clary is charged with one count of homicide by vehicle, a Class B felony, and one count of child endangerment, an aggravated misdemeanor. A pretrial conference is scheduled for for 10 a.m. June 4.
According to the affidavit, on July 26, Clary was traveling west on 292nd Street. Clary was just east of 350th Avenue when he traveled off the roadway to the south and overcorrected to the north. The vehicle rolled. The vehicle came to final rest after rolling on the travel portion of 292nd Street westbound. The van was resting on its passenger side facing east. The front seat passenger was ejected from the vehicle and came to rest approximately 13 feet north of the vehicle. The passenger suffered fatal injuries.
The affidavit says signs and symptoms of drug impairment were observed on scene and at Genesis East in Davenport. Field sobriety tests were conducted and Clary showed signs of impairment, according to court records. A search warrant was drafted and signed by a judge for withdrawal of blood and urine for chemical testing. Clary’s blood and urine showed the presence of a controlled substance. No financial liability coverage was found on the vehicle. Clary’s license was suspended at the time of the crash.
