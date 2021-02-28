CLINTON — Clinton County District Court Judge Joel Barrows has ordered a Clinton man to serve a 120-day sentence for violating terms of probation.
Brandon M. Clary, 27, stipulated Thursday to violating the terms of probation, with the court agreeing. Barrows ordered Clary to serve 120 days in the Clinton County Jail. Clary was ordered, upon completion of the sentence, to continue on probation supervision under the conditions previously imposed, including successful completion of the Residential Corrections Facility program in Davenport.
The Clinton County Sheriff's Office will transport Clary to the Residential Corrections facility upon completion of the jail sentence.
Clary was sentenced in November on one count of homicide by vehicle by reckless driving, a Class C felony; one count of child endangerment, an aggravated misdemeanor; and one count of operating while intoxicated, first offense, a serious misdemeanor.
At that time, District Court Judge Mark Lawson ordered a prison sentence of up to 10 years on the felony charge be suspended. He ordered a sentence not to exceed two years on the child endangerment charge be suspended.
Clary was placed on supervised probation for three years unless sooner released by the court and was ordered to successfully complete the Residential Corrections Facility program as a specific condition of probation.
He was ordered to serve 10 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for time served on the operating while intoxicated charge.
Clinton County Attorney Mike Wolf filed a petition to revoke probation Dec. 1. The petition states the director of the Residential Corrections Facility reported Clary failed to report to the facility Nov. 12. On Nov. 13, a probation officer followed up with a phone call with Clary and arranged for Clary to report to the Residential Corrections Facility by 1 p.m. The Residential Corrections Facility Director reported they waited and Clary had not appeared at that time. Clary appeared later that day and was accepted.
Clary further violated terms and conditions of probation based on the report of violation, the petition states.
