CLINTON — The first winter snow of 2021 prompted Clinton Public Works Director Brian Lemke to rework parts of his department’s policies.
Lemke talked with the Clinton City Council on Tuesday about what he learned during his first major snow event as Public Works director and what the city can do better next time.
All of the city’s Public Works employees remove snow in some capacity, Lemke said. Six of those employees work in the street department, six in solid waste, six in facilities and grounds and four in sewer maintenance. All of the employees are trained or are being trained in snow removal.
The city’s goal is to make at least one pass on both sides of every street within 48 hours of a snow or ice storm. City crews cover about 2,500 miles in the first 48 hours of a snow event, Lemke said.
The city converts its eight dump trucks into snow plows during snow events, and has five end loaders to load salt to remove snow from more than 100 dead-end streets and cul-de-sacs.
The city no longer uses sand, said Lemke. “It has adverse effect on our sewer systems.” Instead, the city uses brine, a mixture of water and salt, which stays in place better than salt crystals, he said.
The city spends about $175,000 a year on salt. “Salt usage is better around 30 degrees,” Lemke said. At 30 degrees, one pound of salt will melt 46.3 pounds of ice, he said.
At 20 degrees, that number is reduced by 80%, to 8.6 pounds. “So you’re losing your bang for your buck. So anything below that, there’s really no purpose for us to put it down because not a whole lot’s going to happen,” Lemke said.
If up to 4 inches of snow is forecast, city employees will be called in to start putting down brine, Lemke said. If the city has 2 inches of snow, “the policy states we start plowing.”
Councilman Gregg Obren said that residents had asked him if the city could start plowing sooner.
“We might want to revisit that,” said Lemke, “because once you get one inch on the ground, and we’re riding over it, all you’re doing is packing it down, and we’re creating an ice pack, basically.”
Obren asked if the city has enough equipment to cover a major event.
“I think we have the equipment, but we don’t have the people to put in the equipment,” Lemke said.
“We’re in a training process right now. It’s a little more complicated than what people think,” said Lemke. “You just can’t throw anybody in the snowplow, jump in the snowplow, put the plow down and go plow. It’s a little more complicated than that.”
When he came in to the job in March, Lemke didn’t plan to make any changes until he saw how things were working, he said. He’s tweaking Public Works Department policies to correct what didn’t work earlier this month.
Because several employees were off work during the snow and ice storm the first week of January, the city was short employees for plowing. “We messed up. We didn’t hit the north end snow route,” said Lemke.
In the future, even if employees have approved days off, they must come in to help clear streets during a major snow event.
“The way we’re staffed now, with 22, three of facilities and grounds are coming over right away. That leaves three facilities and grounds guys to take care of ... the sidewalks. I think we have 17-plus parking lots that they have to take care of,” Lemke said.
Councilman Sean Connell said the city used to have some reserves who could be called in on a part-time basis.
Lemke hasn’t seen such a list. “Right now we just use Fred Roling from the fire department. He’s great,” Lemke said.
“I had someone leave a message that they’re willing to work, but they don’t have a CDL license. But they have plowed snow, so they could take some of those smaller things and take care of that,” said Lemke.
Pay starts at $15 an hour, so it’s hard to get people to do it, Lemke said. “It’s in the middle of the night. They’re leaving their families. So is the bang worth the buck?” Lemke said. “That’s the problem we run into.”
Snow emergency routes, hospital rounds and primary highways under city maintenance will be the first cleared during snow and ice storms, according to city policy.
Lemke said priority-one streets were plowed four or five times during the last snow event.
Bus routes and main streets with heavy traffic flow are the next to be cleared.
Residential areas and other service streets, including commercial areas are priority three. Cul-de-sacs and dead-end streets are typically done by end loaders and are at the end of priority three category.
Connell asked if the city might lean on some civil contractors who do street work to assist in significant winter storm events as they did with the derecho in August.
Jurgersen Hauling and Peters Trucking help the city haul snow away, but most people with plows have their own contracts and may not want to work for the city, Lemke said.
The city might ask for help clearing sidewalks and parking lots, which would free up city employees to clear streets, Lemke said.
The winter storm’s characteristics caused some of the problems residents have encountered with uncleared streets, said City Administrator Matt Brooke. The weather changed quickly from rain to snow to sleet.
“It’s just how it came in and how it was stacked,” Brooke said. “You could not be everywhere at once.”
The roads that are still bad are those that had cars parked on both sides during snow removal, said Brooke. If the road was plowed in the first 24 hours, residents had no issues with it. After 24 hours, when the ice came, and people drove on it, “that’s where we didn’t have an answer,” Brooke said.
Lemke wants to make maps for all the crews that are out removing snow. “We’re going to have every snow route on a map. And then we’re going to list out every road, and they’re going to be checking them all. We don’t have that right now. It should be laminated. It should be right in front of them,” Lemke said.
“There’s many, many other things that we’re going to be doing differently,” Lemke said.
The city employees worked 12-hour shifts, 24 hours a day for more than two days during and after the winter storm. A year ago, the city might have had four trucks on each shift, Lemke said. The situation would have been significantly worse than what it is now.
With warmer temperatures this week, crews are working 10-hour days to remove what is left of the snow, Lemke said.
“We haven’t forgotten about anybody,” Lemke said. “We’re going to do what’s necessary to get the best road conditions we can everywhere. It just takes some time.”
