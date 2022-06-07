CLINTON – Clinton 4th of July Festival organizers have selected Dave and Karen Vickers as the 2022 festival’s grand marshals.
They will be recognized for their contributions to the community during the Clinton July 4th Festival parade on Riverview Drive starting at 1 p.m. July 4.
Dave retired as general manager of KROS Radio in April 2022. He came to KROS in 1983 to take the job of news director and had been responsible for the news department since that time, covering all types of local, regional, and state stories.
He had served as the station’s general manager since 1999 in addition to his duties as news director. During his career, he served on the Board of Directors of the lowa Broadcast News Association for many years, and as its president from 1990-1991 and 2011- 2012. He also served on the lowa Broadcast Association Board of Directions from 2008-2016 and as its president in 2013–2014.
He served on the lowa Freedom of Information Council from 2007–2013, and as its president in 2007, 2010, and 2013. He was presented with the Clinton School District’s Gold Key Award.
Karen joined Clinton Community College in 1984 as a career development counselor and was soon named assistant dean for Adult and Community Education. She expanded the GED programming to include DeWitt and Maquoketa. She served Eastern lowa Community Colleges as president of Clinton Community College from 1996 until her retirement in December 2019. During her tenure as president, she also served as vice chancellor for Academic Leadership, guiding instructional planning, offerings, and new program development resulting in new programs.
Under her leadership, CCC has been recognized as one of lowa’s Top Workplaces by the Des Moines Register since 2012. During her tenure, the main campus was renovated, the library was refurbished, and a successful bond referendum resulted in the new CCC Maquoketa Center and new chemistry and physics labs. She was named Community Leader of the Year by the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce, honored by the American Business Women Association and named a YWCA Woman of Achievement. During her time in Clinton, she has served on many local and regional boards.
