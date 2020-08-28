CLINTON — More than five months after closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Clinton 8 Theatre reopened to the public Friday.
Clinton 8 Theatre Manager Paul Norris said it has been a “long road” to get to the reopening. He cited multiple prior dates the theater was hoping to reopen prior to the official reopening.
“The whole theater industry was kind of thrown out of whack this summer,” Norris said. “It’s kind of, in my opinion, been a cat and mouse game. The theaters want to open but need new movies to make it worthwhile. But the studios don’t want to release new movies if theaters aren’t open. There’s been a lot of back and forth.”
The Clinton 8 Theatre is showing seven movies for its opening weekend. The lineup includes The New Mutants, Unhinged and Words on Bathroom Walls as well as classics: Inception, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Dolittle and Uncle Buck. The theater will show Tenet next week, Norris said.
Norris added Clinton 8 Theatre has some restrictions. All auditoriums will be at 50% capacity. The theaters will still offer reserved seating and every other section will be blocked off to help enforce distancing in the theater, Norris said. They will also be offering full concessions. Theater seats will be sanitized between every show, Norris said.
Clinton 8 Theatre will be requiring masks in the lobby, hall and bathroom. Norris said. Individuals can remove their masks once they get into the auditorium and sit down.
Norris said employees are looking forward to reopening the theater, which has been closed since March 17.
“All the employees are excited to get back open and see everyone again,” Norris said. “We’ve missed our regulars. It’s always a fun time for all here.”
