Dec. 25
• Prince G. Bordolo, of Clinton, was westbound on 292nd Street when he swerved to avoid hitting a deer and entered the north ditch. Bordolo struck a mound of soil in the ditch, causing damage to the vehicle. The vehicle came to rest in the north ditch, facing southeast.
Dec. 27
• Stephen R. Millage II, of Davenport, was traveling westbound in the 3300 block of Highway 30 and lost control due to snow-covered roads. The vehicle entered the north side ditch and slid into a power pole. The vehicle had disabling damage to the rear drive side and tire.
