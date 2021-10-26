Oct. 8
• Carston T. Ketelsen, of DeWitt, was cited for striking an unattended vehicle. Ketelsen was parked on the west side of Second Street in front of Steffens Tap. He backed out of his parking space and struck a 2012 GMC that was parked behind his vehicle, according to an accident report. The 2012 GMC was legally parked on the east side of Second Street in front of Porth Storage Units. The 2012 GMC was then pushed into a 2019 Ford, striking the 2019 Ford's left front bumper. The 2019 Ford was legally parked on the east side of Second Street in front of Porth Storage Units.
Oct. 18
• Elyse N. Johnson, of Preston, was cited for a turning at intersection violation. Johnson was north on 390th Avenue approaching 110th Street. She made an improper turn from 390th Avenue west onto 110th Street, according to an accident report. Kelly R. Flemming, of Miles, was stopped at the stop sign at 110th Street and 390th Avenue on the west side of the intersection. Johnson's vehicle struck Flemming's vehicle.
Oct. 19
• Christopher D. Riberdy, of Wheatland, was northbound in the 2600 block of 130th Avenue when he struck a deer.
• Elise A. Vogel, of Fulton, Illinois, was involved in a deer accident on Iowa 136.
Oct. 20
• Antonio B. Sime, of Holmen, Wisconsin, was involved in a deer accident on U.S. 67.
Oct. 21
• A 17-year-old female was eastbound on 220th Street. She swerved to miss a deer. She went onto the north shoulder of the road and then overcorrected and went into the south ditch, according to an accident report. The car overturned and landed on its top. She was checked by DeWitt ambulance personnel and refused transport.
