Feb. 11
• Jacob C. Humphrey, of Milan, Illinois, was cited for failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way. He was attempting to stop at the intersection of Highway 30 and 330th Avenue when he went past the stop sign and made contact with a vehicle that was driven by Darryl E. Hovind, of Dubuque. Hovind was traveling westbound in the right lane.
• Frederick L. Williams, of Clinton, was eastbound in the 3700 block of Highway 136. He hit ice and snow in the road and lost traction. The vehicle entered the south ditch and came to rest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.