CLINTON — The River Bluff Community Foundation, an affiliate of the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, has announced that Clinton and Camanche nonprofits raised over $34,000 through this year’s Great Give Day on May 17.
The total includes an approximately $5,000 matching gift from the River Bluff Community Foundation, which matched up to the first $1,000 raised by each participating organization.
Also included is an anonymous gift of $20,000 to the Foundation’s Community Impact Endowment to generate awareness about the importance of supporting community through the Foundation.
“We trust the Foundation to be responsible stewards of the funds, to understand the most pressing community needs and to wisely grant to those needs,” the donor stated, also noting that by giving to the Community Impact Endowment they can give back in perpetuity to the community that has afforded them success over the past several decades.
The following local nonprofits participated:
• Clinton Area Showboat Theatre
• Clinton Public Library
• CSAC
• Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center
• L'Arche Clinton / The Arch
• River Bluff Community Foundation
• Rotary Club of Clinton Iowa Charitable Foundation
• Victory Center Ministry
• YWCA Clinton
The Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque hosts Great Give Day each year as part of its mission to strengthen local nonprofits and inspire giving. The May 17 event gave a boost to area nonprofits by bringing in 2,495 gifts and a record-breaking $430,000 for organizations across the Community Foundation’s seven-county service region.
“Strong nonprofits help build strong communities, and that’s why supporting their work is a priority for the Community Foundation,” said Peter Supple, director of nonprofits at the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque. “Our community really shines on Great Give Day and shows the generosity Iowans are known for. We appreciate everyone who contributed. Every gift makes a difference.”
This year, a record 203 organizations participated, representing Dubuque, Allamakee, Clinton, Clayton, Delaware, Jackson and Jones counties. Since 2014, Great Give Day has raised over $3.2 million for local nonprofits.
Throughout the day, participating organizations competed for $38,000 in bonus prizes contributed by corporate sponsors.
