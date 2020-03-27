CLINTON — The Clinton School District will purchase three buses at a total of $322,240 after receiving a grant that will reimburse the district $70,000.
The school board approved the purchase Monday of a 2021 84-passenger bus from School Bus Sales for $118,219, a 2020 77-passenger bus with luggage for $102,989 and a 2021 77-passenger bus without luggage for $101,032 from Hoglund Bus Company.
A grant from Volkswagen will allow the district to replace three buses without shouldering the entire cost of the new ones. "We get $70,000 back," Superintendent Gary DeLacy told the school board.
In 2016, the Environmental Protection Agency filed a complaint alleging that Volkswagen violated the Clean Air Act by the sale of nearly 580,000 motor vehicles containing 2.0 or 3.0 turbocharged direct injection liter diesel engines equipped with "defeat devices" between model years 2009 and 2016, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation.
The subject vehicles are equipped with computer software designed to perform differently during normal vehicle operation than during emissions tests. The EPA alleged that during normal use, the subject vehicles emit levels of nitrogen oxides in excess of the EPA compliant levels and are a serious health concern.
Volkswagen agreed to settle some of the allegations that it violated the Clean Air Act. As a result of two related Volkswagen settlements, the state of Iowa is expected to receive approximately $21 million in environmental mitigation trust funds over the next 10 years for projects that reduce emissions of NOx.
Clinton schools applied for grant money in January 2019 and were awarded the grant in June, said District Chief Financial Officer Cindy McAleer. The district learned of the Volkswagen Settlement Environmental Mitigation Trust Grant Application from a school board member who forwarded the information to DeLacy, McAleer said.
"Three of our older buses ... basically we'll scrap them for metal," DeLacy said. The grant requires that the old buses be taken off the road; its purpose is to reduce emissions by taking taking old vehicles out of service, DeLacy said Wednesday.
"We'll order them, and we'll have them after July 1. They'll actually need to get built. They're not sitting on a lot. But we'll have them for the next school year," DeLacy said.
A bid from Truck Center Companies for the 84-passenger bus was lower than School Bus Sales's bid, but it didn't meet the specs for the Volkswagen grant, DeLacy said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.