CLINTON — Dozens of community members and special guests celebrated the mission of the American Heart Association at the Clinton Area Go Red for Women event July 16.
The event raised $14,473, which will support the American Heart Association’s research, education and advocacy efforts. Research funded by the association has yielded important discoveries such as CPR, life-extending drugs, pacemakers, bypass surgery, surgical techniques to repair heart defects and more.
The digital experience celebrated the AHA’s lifesaving mission, donors and volunteers, and the lives saved and improved because of the Association’s efforts.
The event included a story told by featured survivors, Hannah and her daughter Raegan; a cooking demonstration from Chef Chris Remrey; a message from 2021 Chairwoman Regina Lehman; and an inspirational message from keynote speaker Heather Baker.
For more information about Go Red for Women, visit www.GoRedforWomen.org.
