CLINTON — The River Bluff Community Foundation, an affiliate of the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, has announced that Clinton-area nonprofits raised $33,911 on this year’s Great Give Day on May 18.
The total includes two $2,000 matching gifts from generous local donors, which provided $500 for each of the participating nonprofits.
The following local nonprofits participated:
• Clinton Area Showboat Theatre
• Clinton Public Library
• Clinton Substance Abuse Council
• Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center
• River Bluff Community Foundation
• Sisters of St. Francis
• Victory Center Ministry
• YWCA Clinton
The Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque hosts Great Give Day each year as part of its mission to strengthen local nonprofits and inspire giving. The May 18 event gave a boost to area nonprofits by bringing in 2,453 gifts and $347,658 for organizations across the Community Foundation’s seven-county service region.
“Strong nonprofits help build strong communities, and that’s why supporting their work is a priority for the Community Foundation,” said Peter Supple, director of nonprofits at the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque. “Our community really shines on Great Give Day and shows the generosity Iowans are known for. We appreciate everyone who contributed. Every gift makes a difference.”
This year, a record 190 organizations participated, representing Dubuque, Allamakee, Clinton, Clayton, Delaware, Jackson and Jones counties. Since 2014, Great Give Day has raised over $2.8 million for local nonprofits.
Throughout the day, participating organizations competed for $22,750 in bonus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.