CLINTON – Driven to help rectify a severe shortage of skilled technicians in the automotive industry, the Clinton Area Rod Club is offering a scholarship program for anyone in the Clinton, Camanche and Fulton area interested in pursuing education in the automotive field.
“We’re losing a lot of our tradesmen in this country at a relatively quick rate,” CARC Executive Officer Randy May says, “and we need to start getting some of them back.”
Up to three $500 scholarships will be offered to seniors of both public and private schools, accredited home-schooled students, online graduates, non-traditional adults desiring to further their education, and those who’ve earned GED diplomas as well as who have gained acceptance to any trade school, college or university with an automotive program.
Each applicant must include a letter of recommendation and may be asked to address the CARC at a general meeting to explain their pursuit in the automotive industry, whether they desire to study technical training, a body shop career, collision repair, vehicle electrical wiring, upholstery, diesel mechanics, or other related area of study.
CARC Executive Officer Ray Birkett, however, especially hopes to draw desire for restoration.
“Most of these body shops they just want the collision work because that’s quick,” he said. “They can do the repair fast, make money fast. They don’t want to go into the restoration where you tear it completely apart and it takes you six months. It’s dying off… We’re trying to get the younger ones that want to come in and take care of the old cars like we do.”
July 1 has been set as the application deadline, after which Club Treasurer Lana Jacobsma says they’d like to have the chosen recipients attend the club’s annual Fun in the Sun car show on Aug. 20 to be awarded and their names announced by Dave Palmer of 3-D Sound Co., of Dixon, Illinois. The scholarship funds will then be sent directly to the schools the recipients will attend in the students’ names.
The scholarship program will be funded by the club’s annual car show, which is actually how the club makes money to donate back to the community in various ways with the help of loyal sponsors like Classic Body Works.
Since 1987, the show has routinely drawn over 100 entrants. For kids, Hot Wheels races are held, with which the club hopes to make an impression on children and start the development of a love for cars of any kind at a young age.
The club of currently more than 50 members has become heavily involved in efforts pertaining to the help of children in recent years, including the promotion of child abuse awareness, with the purchase of two memorial benches placed at Emma Young Pond. Those benches were purchased in memory of Brantley Welford after the Club held a fundraiser in his name and raised over $12,000.
The club has also made significant donations to Speak Out Against Suicide, Clinton Humane Society, Midwest Pets for Life, Empowerment Through Sports, My Gear Outreach and Hy-Vee for the free meals served to veterans this last Veterans Day, among many other contributions.
To obtain a Clinton Area Rod Club Scholarship application, contact area schools, visit the club’s facebook page at www.facebook.com/ClintonAreaRodClub, or write to Clinton Area Rod Club, Box 2233, Clinton IA, 52732 to make a request.
