CLINTON – Brantley Welford was a 4-year-old little boy who loved car shows and participating in Hot Wheels competitions put on by the Clinton Area Rod Club.
In August 2021, Brantley attended his final CARC car show the week before his death, which happened just a day before his fifth birthday. Brantley, of Clinton, was traveling with his mother’s boyfriend, Dylan Diericx, when police found and removed the boy, unconscious and unresponsive, from the sleeper of Diericx’s semi-tractor while it was parked in Shipshewana, Indiana, on Aug. 19, 2021. Police arrested Diericx, of Eldridge, and charged him with neglect of a dependent, resulting in death, a Level 1 felony.
Today, the Clinton Area Rod Club will continue its efforts to promote child abuse awareness and honor Brantley’s life.
The club’s event, “Serving the Children in Our Community, in Memory of Brantley Welford”, will begin at 10 a.m. at the Ericksen Community Center. The group will celebrate the upgraded Emma Young Pond at the Ericksen Center; acknowledge the efforts of Boy Scout Ethan Middendorp, who who raised funds and built a dock for the pond on his own; and dedicate the benches placed near the pond in memory of Brantley.
Those who wish are welcome to join the Clinton Area Rod Club members who will gather at the Wild Rose Casino at 9 a.m. to line up and cruise into the Ericksen Center parking lot. The Ericksen Center also will provide information on the history of the property and its mission, services, programs available to area youths, and the upgrades to the pond. All are welcome to join in a cruise up and around Brantley’s gravesite at St. Irenaeus Calvary Cemetery in the north end of Clinton near Eagle Point Park.
This is one of several efforts the club has carried out in honor of Brantley and to promote child abuse awareness. The club hosted Bucks for Brantley and raised $12,415, with the funds helping to cover expenses for the Brantley Funeral Memorial and donations to My Gear Outreach, an area organization providing backpacks of basic needs for area children going into foster care, in Brantley’s name.
