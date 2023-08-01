CLINTON — The Clinton Area Rod Club will host its 36th annual Fun in the Sun Car Show on Aug. 20 at the Clinton HyVee grass lot, 901 S. Fourth St., Clinton.
This year a pre-registration discount entry of $12 saves a couple of dollars and places participants into a drawing for one of two $50 awards. The pre-register discount is good through Aug. 6. Registration on the day of the show is $15 from 9 a.m. to noon.
There are no classes – all vehicles are welcome to enter. Participant judging will be from noon to 1 p.m. Awards will be announced at 2 p.m. after the playing of the national anthem in honor of military members.
Awards include Top 50, Best of Show, Memorial, Long Distance, Club Affiliation, and HyVee Choice.
The Clinton Area Rod cCub cars are on site for show only, do not register for judging and no member votes on top 50 awards. T-shirts will be on sale featuring Clinton Rod Club member cars.
This is a family event and spectators are admitted free.
Kids are welcome to bring in their Power Wheels for their very own Power Wheels Show & Shine show as well as to participate in the very popular Hot Wheels Races.
Lots of trophies and goody bags are available for the kids. Full-size Hot Wheels Cars will be on site for the kids to sit in for photos. Hot Wheels racing begins around noon. This event is held in memory of Brantley Welford, Clinton Area Rod Club fan and Hot Wheels racer.
The HyVee Indy car will be shown along with the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile and Hot Wheels Car. There will be a sheriff’s car cut out for photos as well.
Stop and bid on a favorite silent auction item, with many to choose from. Visit with vendors who will be on hand to show and sell their wares. Many door prizes will be awarded as well. Food vendors are available, including HyVee, for lunch purchases. 3D Sound will provide sound for the day.
The Rod Club will hold a 50/50 raffle with all proceeds designated for the Club’s Automotive Scholarship Program. This scholarship will benefit a selected applicant (school graduate, GED achievement, or past graduate) accepted into any trade school or university automotive program, such as technician training, body shop, collision/repair, or other technical or mechanical automotive-related field.
The Clinton Area Rod Club is a non-profit organization, founded and organized in 1985 as a family-oriented social club with a current membership of 57 car owners and many active spouses. The Club focuses on the preservation of and love for cherished vehicles, operated exclusively for pleasure, recreation, and exhibition while sharing knowledge and learning from those met along the way.
The Clinton Area Rod Club meets once a month and spends the better part of the year planning the Fun in the Sun Show. Other community organizations are invited to attend to speak about their organizations as well.
T-Shirt sponsors and trophy sponsors help kick start the yearly Fun in The Sun Car Show, with the event used to raise money to serve the community.
CARC participates in a variety of community-related events each year. Its 2021 “Bucks for Brantley” raised $12,415, with the funds helping to cover expenses for the Brantley Funeral Memorial, raising child abuse awareness in the community, memorial park benches placed at the Ericksen Community Center's Emma Young Pond in Brantley’s name, and donations to My Gear Outreach, an area organization providing backpacks of basic needs for area children going into foster care, in Brantley’s name.
