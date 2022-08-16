CLINTON — The Clinton Area Rod Club invites one and all to the 35th annual “Fun in the Sun” Car Show on Sunday, Aug. 21, at the Clinton HyVee grass lot, 901 S. Fourth St., Clinton.
Registration to enter vehicles is from 9 a.m. until noon and costs $15. Participant judging will be from noon until 1 p.m. Awards will be announced at 2 p.m. after the playing of the national anthem.
Awards include Top 50, Best of Show, Rat Rod class, Long Distance, Club with most members present, and HyVee Choice. T-shirts will be on sale featuring the 2021 Best of Show Car. The Clinton Area Rod Club cars are on site for show only and do not register for judging, and no member votes on top 50 awards. Cliff Fondren, Club member, handcrafted the Rat Rod trophy.
This is a family event and spectators are admitted free. Kids are welcome to bring and show their Power Wheels. There will be trophies for them as well. Kids are encouraged to participate in Hot Wheel car races for trophies and goody bags. Hot Wheels racing begins around noon. This event is held in memory of Brantley Welford, Clinton Area Rod Club fan and Hot Wheels racer.
There will be silent auction items and Combat-Vets will be selling tickets for a motorcycle raffle.
There will be a 50/50 raffle with half of the raffle monies awarded to the winner; second place will receive a Heat & Cool electric cooler, and third place will receive a set of jumper cables in a case. All proceeds from the 50/50 raffle are designated for a new scholarship program the Club is sponsoring. This scholarship will benefit a selected applicant accepted into any trade school or university’s automotive program, such as technician training, body shop, collision/repair, or other technical or mechanical automotive related field.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.