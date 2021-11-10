CLINTON — Cindy Ronan's scroll-saw wood art is part of the annual Clinton Art Association membership show at the River Arts Center this fall.
Ronan, who recently retired to Mount Carroll, Illinois, hung her intarsia and fretwork Tuesday in preparation for Wednesday's opening.
"I've done woodworking all my life," said Ronan. "I lived in Colorado my whole life. I miss my mountains."
Ronan started with carving and has made everything from jewelry boxes to entertainment centers, she said. She refinished furniture.
Then Ronan was introduced by a friend to scroll-saw art. She spends a couple of hours a day creating the pieces. "I'm so happy [doing it]," she said.
Ronan loves working with hardwoods, creating both intarsia and fretwork. Ronan sells her pieces by word of mouth to friends, she said. She displays some pieces at The Loft on Main in Morrison, Illinois, and now at River Arts Center.
She doesn't have enough time to create a large inventory, Ronan said.
Other members exhibiting in the Membership Show include Karen Stuart Casper, from Milan, Illinois who hasn't exhibited at River Arts Center before, said Martha Hayes, of Clinton Art Association.
Laura Von Thun, of Camanche, hasn't shown for awhile, Hayes said, but has artwork in this year's show. Gregg Steele, of Princeton, exhibits his oil paintings in the show, and Sheila Wyeth has left some pieces from her recent show for exhibition in the Membership Show, Hayes said.
Jodie Toohey, of Camanche, and Dave Kracht will also exhibit in the show.
The Membership Show continues through Dec. 24. River Arts Center is open from 1-4 p.m. at 229 Fifth Ave. South in Clinton.
