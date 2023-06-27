CLINTON — The Clinton Art Association is hosting a creative art camp this summer.
The first session is for ages 6-9 and will be July 24 and July 25. The second session is for ages 10-13 and will be July 31 and Aug. 1. Both sessions are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The cost $50 and includes all supplies, lunch, and a snack.
Register at Rainbow Pottery, which is part of the River Arts Center, 231 Fifth Ave. South, by July 16. There is a maximum of 48 students for each session.
Classes to be taught are age appropriate for each group, and include tie dyeing a T-shirt, Zen Tangles, watercolor painting, and painting a piece of pottery for the younger group, and introduction to the pottery wheel for the older children.
Call Rainbow Pottery at (563) 321-2848 for more information.
