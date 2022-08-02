CLINTON — Clinton city officials announced Tuesday afternoon the city has been awarded a $250,000 Transportation Alternative Grant for the 13th Avenue North bike trail project.
Grant funds will pay for 42% of the total project cost, which is estimated at $600,000. Plans will call for a walking/biking path in this area, which city officials say has been regularly requested by residents.
The scope of work will include the paving of a recreational trail along the north side of 13th Avenue North between Pershing Boulevard and North 13th Street, which will complete the trail all the way to the Clinton Middle School driveway.
The project will also include paving of a recreation trail along North 14th Street from 13th Avenue North to the Ericksen Community Center, 1401 11th Ave. North.
Design is slated to begin next fiscal year, with construction to likely begin in the spring of 2024, city officials stated in a press release
