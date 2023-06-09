CLINTON — Clinton Mayor Scott Maddasion and City Administrator Matt Brooke were presented with a ceremonial check Wednesday, symbolizing a $500,000 grant the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency awarded to the city to clean up vacant buildings along the 1000 block of South Fourth Street.
“The City of Clinton is honored that EPA Region 7 selected our city to receive a $500,000 Brownfields grant,” Brooke said at the ceremony in front of the former YMCA building on South Third Street. “This grant will enable Clinton to engage in a vital environmental clean-up project.
“This will allow the removal of four multiple-storied nuisance and vacant buildings that are visible to all traveling to and from our historic Clinton Downtown. It will provide future economic growth and will completely change the entrance and exit to our downtown. Partnering with EPA, IDNR, East Central Intergovernmental Association and our downtown, Clinton will continue to work toward a cleaner and greener Clinton for people to live, work, and enjoy.”
The East Central Intergovernmental Association in Iowa, represented by ECIA Director of Special Programs Jennifer Walker, was also presented with a $2 million check by EPA Region 7 Administrator Meg McCallister. That total consisted of a $1 million Brownfields Assessment grant plus an additional $1 million in Revolving Loan Fund supplemental funding.
The Assessment grant amount will be used to conduct environmental site assessments in Cedar, Clinton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa. The supplemental funding will go toward continued remediation at the former YMCA.
The grants are supported by President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which provides a total of $1.5 billion to advance environmental justice, spur economic revitalization and create jobs by cleaning up contaminated, polluted, or hazardous properties.
Brooke was joined by members of the EPA on a walking tour of the 1000 block of South Fourth Street following the ceremonies, during which the state of the buildings that have sat vacant for more than a decade was able to be observed.
A revisioning plan for the site, completed by the ECIA and presented to the Clinton City Council at a May 23 meeting, included assessment findings conducted by a licensed engineer whose structural inspections identified environmental concerns, primarily the presence or possible presence of asbestos-containing materials. It was also reported that the buildings are in severe disrepair, beyond the point of repair, and are unsafe to enter.
The City then went through a months-long process of acquiring the properties at 1002 to 1012 S. Fourth St. in accordance with Iowa Code 657A that allows the City to take possession of buildings left vacant or abandoned and without utilities after six months.
The City then had also applied for the U.S. EPA Brownfields clean-up grant to assist in funding the Regulated Asbestos Containing Material demolition of the remaining structures. The building at 1014 to 1020 S. Fourth St., which had housed Smith Bros. General Store, was demolished in 2022.
The buildings that have been vacant now for more than a decade had originally been constructed as early as 1864. Over the years, they’ve housed a drug store, apartments, bars and a beer distribution facility, a pawn shop, barber shop, and laundromat, among other businesses.
Today, however, the interiors of the structures have weakened due to exposure to rain and the subsequent growth of mold until they have just simply fallen to the ground.
The EPA’s proposed revitalization plans of the site included the results of a community survey in which 123 people had participated. According to that survey, most respondents answered that they believed a design for the area should include restaurants and shopping. In response to issues in the area that participants would like to see addressed, most answered that safety was a concern. To improve the safety and accessibility of the site, most responses requested an improved crosswalk.
