CLINTON - Big River Packaging celebrated the completion of a $3 million warehouse addition Thursday with speeches given by BRP President Bob Simpson and Assistant Vice President Kip Simpson, followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The building at 1905 Lincoln Way, prior to the addition by Vantage Architects and Point Builders LLC, measured 88,000 square feet. Now, 35,000 square feet of additional space will make it possible for BRP to store giant rolls of paper board, weighing up to a ton each, on site and at arm’s reach, rather than within the warehouses where they’re currently located.
A couple significant challenges presented themselves during the past year of construction, including “learning that the sprinkler system in the existing building was not going to be sufficient for what we wanted to do,” Kip said. “That was a very expensive surprise.”
There was also the realization that the location of a major water pipe was not as indicated on a map. In fact, the pipe ran directly underneath BRP’s new structure and had to be moved.
Only a few details remain, such as the installation of a couple of railings and small paint details before the building is completely finished.
Funding for the project was partially provided by an incentive BRP received in May 2021 from the Iowa Economic Development Authority. A total of $237,750 was awarded to the business in support of its growth and expansion. Remaining funding for the project was provided by a loan through First Central State Bank.
Bob Simpson recalled the history of BRP, beginning with his first meeting with BRP Vice President John Huling, with whom he created the business. Huling’s “goofy” idea, spoken out of frustration with his professional situation at the time over a cup of coffee with Bob, was to start their own box company. This caused both of them to laugh.
Bob says he experienced many sleepless nights, but Huling’s idea began to come to fruition. Bob’s son, Kip Simpson, joined the men and they acquired a location at 823 S. Third St., a place Bob describes as having a leaky roof and filled with a variety of smells before the facility was cleaned up. The business began in 2005 with a workforce of 11 people, providing Sweetheart Bakery with a solution to sheet cake boxes in which cupcakes would fall over.
In 2006, Kip’s idea to create www.brpboxshop.com proved to be wildly successful.
The business continued to grow, reaching 60,000 customers in 28 different countries in the year prior to its 2012 move to the location on Lincoln Way. That move gave them three times more space than they had at the previous location.
Now, in its 17th year, the business has expanded again.
“This warehouse addition,” Kip said, “is roughly the same size as the factory we started in at the foot of the South bridge.”
Bob is semi-retired, but he and Kip both still have a passion for the business that they told the story of to a current workforce of 58 on Thursday.
