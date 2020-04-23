CLINTON — Local business owners don’t want to be negative during a health crisis, but they admit that government-mandated closures of their businesses are impacting their finances in a big way.
Lou Ray of Deja Vu Furniture and Accessories on Fifth Avenue South in Clinton estimates that she’s lost 80% of her revenue.
“The only thing I have been doing in curbside,” said Ray. “So I have been posting more items on Facebook. Some people will buy that way, and they’ll set up appointments, and I’ll bring things out to their vehicle.”
Deja Vu closed March 23. Initially the shutdown was to last through April 7, Ray said. “And then they extended it to May 1.”
Ray would like to reopen May 1, but she’s not sure Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will allow it. “My feeling, personally, is we haven’t hit the peak [for COVID-19]. And if we haven’t hit the peak, it doesn’t seem like we should open.”
“I do plan on staying in business,” said Ray. “I do not expect it to be easy. Financially, I refuse to take out loans of any sort.” It’s not worth it, she said.
Ray has looked at government assistance programs, she said, but found very little she can apply for. “They have all kinds of requirements you have to abide by. A couple I have applied for were very difficult to get in.”
Ray did manage to apply for one program, but it ran out of money before it got to her. “I try not to be negative, but it is frustrating,” said Ray.
With her daughter as her only employee, Ray is ineligible for many economic support programs.
“But everyone is very encouraging,” said Ray. “We’ve got some wonderful people in the area.”
Ray is still taking in consignments. She lets people walk in and leave items. “Maybe I’m paranoid,” Ray said, “[but] I’m not marking them for three or four days.” She’s heard that coronavirus can live on objects that long.
Ray works from 9 a.m. to noon in the store, but in the afternoons she works upstairs in the Air BnB. Called Pops River at Deja Vu, Ray’s room rental lost some business when gatherings were prohibited, but construction workers have picked up the slack.
“We were booked quite a ways out, and we lost a lot of people,” Ray said. Baseball park managers, riders in the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa and wedding guests all canceled reservations.
A couple of RAGBRAI riders rescheduled for 2021, Ray said. This week she had a couple of construction crews rent rooms, and one may stay for most of the summer.
“I love all the restaurants around here,” said Ray, but they have the capability of weathering the storm with carry-out and delivery. Retail is a little different.
“I know I’m luckier than most because I own the building,” said Ray.
Hook’s Pub has been closed since noon on St. Patrick’s Day – “Our biggest day,” said owner James Hook.
“It would have been a lot easier if the governor had done it the day before,” he said. Many businesses were preparing for a big St. Patrick’s Day. “All the bars that I know lost a lot of money.”
Hook estimates that he’s losing $25,000 a month by not being open. Some establishments are selling to-go cups, Hook said. “I chose not to do that.”
Hook is cleaning, but that’s all he can do. “I’m losing money every day. We employee six people, and they’re all laid off.”
Hook thinks he’ll be able to survive the shutdown. “I think we’ll be all right. I’m really hoping that we’re open by June 1. If it goes into the fall, no, we won’t survive that.”
Hook didn’t qualify for any grants, he said, and he doesn’t quality for unemployment.
“I just hope it resolves soon. We need to open,” said Hook. “If the governor comes on and says, ‘Monday you’re open,’ I’ll be ready to go.”
Dave Holmes, owner of Legend’s Sports Bar & Grill, learned of the shutdown order from a customer. “St. Patrick’s Day is usually a pretty good day,” Holmes said. “And we didn’t even have any notice.”
Holmes learned that he had to be closed by noon, “and I’d ordered more beer that day.
“Budweiser was just here today,” Holmes said Thursday. “They’re buying back anything that’s close to being outdated so they can get rid of it.”
Holmes has owned the bar on Harrison Drive in Clinton for about 13 years, he said. “I’m still recouping from the flood three years ago.” The flood gates were locked open and the pumps didn’t work, Holmes said. “I had 8 inches of water inside the building.”
That flooding cost Holmes about $150,000, he said. “We make good money, but I don’t make that good of money.”
Holmes tried doing deliveries and carry out when Gov. Reynolds said the bars and restaurants had to close. “It wasn’t enough to even make it worth your while.”
And his cooks were afraid of getting coronavirus from customers. “It wasn’t worth it,” Holmes said.
Holmes guesses that he’s losing $60,000 gross each month he’s closed. “The good thing, I own the building,” Holmes said. He doesn’t have to pay rent. He did, however, have to lay off 12 employees.
“Some of them worked for awhile. They did some cleaning.”
Holmes has 18 pool teams ready to play in a summer league. “Usually we start it in early May. We’ll have to see. Depends on what the restrictions are.”
If the governor is going to open bowling alleys, she can open pool halls, Holmes said, especially since Legends is “a pretty good-sized place” and players can spread out. Fifty people in a small bar might be crowded, but Legends looks dead with so few, Holmes said.
At Cake Fantasies by Ashley, the challenge for Ashley Spurgeon is to downsize her cakes. “All my large orders had been condensed down.”
People still want fancy cakes, but they want them for four or five people. “We’ve had to get really creative.”
Spurgeon opened Cake Fantasies on South Second Street about a year ago. The prohibiting of large gatherings has canceled graduation parties and weddings that would have created business for Cake Fantasies.
When everything is rescheduled, Spurgeon will be busy, she said.
How much is Cake Fantasies losing?
“We really haven’t figured it up,” Spurgeon said. “We’re trying to promote curbside and delivery now. We got our minivan out of the garage. We call her Betty White.” The van is old, but she gets the job done, Spurgeon said.
“Coming into May is what has us nervous,” Spurgeon said. She and her partner are anxious about what they’ll do without the income they had projected for next month. They’ve added an ice cream machine and expanded the menu, giving people more options.
Because the business employs just Spurgeon and her partner, it’s not eligible for financial assistance. “We feel like we’re a little bit on our own.
“I think we will be just fine,” said Spurgeon. “It’s just a lot of budgeting, but we’ll be OK. We’re being positive.
“The community support has been amazing,” Spurgeon said. “For only being here a year, it’s just overwhelming.”
“We’re all in the same boat,” said Celeste Cruse, owner of Corner Deli and Ice Cream Shoppe on Fifth Avenue South. “We want everyone to be healthy and safe. We love our customers.”
Corner Deli opened in downtown Clinton 19 years ago. This year has not been one of its best. “It’s been very difficult,” said Cruse, “but we want everyone to stay safe and healthy.”
Cruse had to lay off 19 employees but has two working to fill curbside pick-up and delivery orders.
Business is down by more than 90%, Cruse said, but there’s nothing she can do about it. “It’s in the hands of the government.”
As soon as Cruse gets the word, she’ll reopen. Her employees are all “biting at the bit” to reopen. “My food suppliers, they’ve been hurting as bad, and they’re laying people off.” They’ll be happy for an order from Cruse when government restrictions end, she said.
Candlelight Inn on Riverview Drive is filling drive-up orders. “We’re definitely very, very grateful for the support,” said Cindy Brackemeyer, general manager.
“Unfortunately, we still have quite a few employees laid off.”
The restaurant laid off more than 40 workers at the onset of the shutdown, Brackemeyer said. Six employees were working when curbside service began.
Now that business has picked up, nearly 10 full-time and four part-time employees are working. “It’s really neat seeing all the support.”
Candlelight delivers free meals to hospitals and to police periodically, Brackemeyer said. “We’re trying to make sure we show our thanks and really do our part.”
Candlelight is losing at least 60% of its revenue by being closed, Brackemeyer said. Losses could be as high as 80%. “It’s huge. Normally on the weekend I would have twice as many employees working.”
The restaurant is “just trying to make ends meet,” Brackemeyer said.
And the drive-up food may help people mentally who are otherwise homebound. “Maybe a family that just needs to get out and go for a drive,” Brackemeyer said.
“It’s going to be a challenge to all of us,” said Brackemeyer, but she’s sure Candlelight will make it. “We feel pretty confident right now.”
