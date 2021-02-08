CLINTON — Though Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds no longer requires masks or limited capacity in restaurants, many local businesses are keeping measures in place.
Coronavirus hasn’t gone away, said Jackie Juarez, who, with her husband, owns Bubba and Mama’s Family Restaurant at 200 S. Second St. in Clinton. “We’re not removing any of the measures. We’re keeping all the distances and still wearing masks.”
Every other table in the restaurant is marked off, Juarez said, and employees are required to wear masks. “We have hand sanitizer everywhere,” Juarez said.
Employees are expected to take their temperatures before going to work and to stay home if they’re running a fever. The restaurant has posted signs asking patrons to stay 6 feet apart.
Juarez doesn’t force diners to wear masks, but most customers wear them anyway, she said. Juarez is especially cautious because she is pregnant. She’s not sure when she will relax restrictions. She’s waiting to see how vaccinations affect the pandemic, she said.
“There’s still days I’m pretty busy,” Juarez said, but that depends more on the weather than on public health. If it’s nice outside, people go out. With the arctic freeze over Clinton this week, Juarez wouldn’t be outside either if she didn’t have to be, she said.
Paty Thrond of Emmons, Minnesota and Loren and Peggy Andresen of Camanche ate lunch at Bubba’s and Mama’s on Monday. “We do like this place,” said Loren Andresen, though they stopped dining in for awhile.
“Hopefully we can get back and do this more often,” Loren said.
The food is good and the hospitality is good, said Thrond. “The soup is to die for.”
The tables behind and next to the party of three were left vacant for social distancing, and the diners donned masks as they left.
Brenda Thornton, owner of Homer’s Deli and Sweetheart Bakery, has no plan to change policy at the Lyons district restaurant, she said Monday. “We have decided just to do what we have been doing for the past several months, just because it’s been working for us,” she said.
Located at 241 Main Ave. in Clinton, Homer’s offers dine-in at 50% capacity, having taped off every other table
“I’m just not real comfortable yet with [changing] what’s been working,” Thornton said. She believes in the slogan, “If it isn’t broke, don’t mess with it.”
Homer’s is surviving without filling its tables, Thornton said. “I would love to wake up tomorrow and say ‘I’m going to put business back to normal’, but that isn’t going to happen.”
Thornton said she’s glad positive cases are trending down, but it’s not enough to convince her to return to normal.
Ray’s Time Out at 1815 Manufacturing Drive in Clinton will still distance customers and keep the sports bar sanitized.
“We’re still trying to keep the tables distanced, at least more than before the pandemic,” said manager Fallon Morris. Ray’s never required masks for employees or diners, said Morris, and she hasn’t seen any adverse effects from it, she said.
“We haven’t had any outbreaks. Our employees have all been healthy,” Morris said.
On Sunday, Ray’s patrons watched elder quarterback Tom Brady win his seventh Super Bowl ring at the expense of youngster Patrick Mahomes. “We had a really good crowd,” Morris said.
Even with limited dine-in space, Ray’s has done well during the pandemic, Morris said. “I’ve noticed our to-go orders have picked up [since March],” Morris said. She thinks that change will be permanent.
Ray’s will continue to offer curbside service to customers who don’t want to dine in, Morris said.
“I’m not going to take my mask away. My health is more important,” said Zukrat Hadji, owner of Nora’s Cafe at 212 S. Second St. in Clinton.
Hadji’s employees want to wear masks for their safety,” he said. “People still getting sick. People still dying. This is not going away yet.”
Nora’s has 50%-75% of its tables open for dine-in, Hadji said. That’s not going to change until he’s sure he’s not risking the health of his employees and customers, regardless of what the governor does.
Reynold’s November Public Health Disaster proclamation required that restaurants, bars, bowling alleys, arcades, pool halls, bingo halls and indoor playgrounds close at 10 p.m. They were not allowed to host private gatherings of more than 15 people, and staff and customers were required to wear masks.
COVID cases had climbed to over 1,000 and peaked around 1,500.
Last week’s proclamation didn’t mention masks or capacity limits. It encouraged businesses to take “reasonable measures” to ensure the health of employees and patrons, including social distancing and increased hygiene to reduce the spread of COVID-19 “consistent with guidance issued by the Iowa Department of Public Health.”
