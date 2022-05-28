CLINTON — Area communities will host services Monday in observance of Memorial Day.
Memorial Day services will begin at 10 a.m. Monday at Clinton Lawn Cemetery, 2610 Manufacturing Drive. The River City Municipal Band will provide music before and after, at 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.
The Camanche Memorial Day Ceremony Committee, the Camanche Kiwanis, and the VFW-Tallman Lewis Post 9664 have announced that Camanche High School Graduate and Marine Corp veteran Kyle Gifford will speak at this year’s Memorial Day ceremony. The public is invited to attend.
The service will begin at 10 a.m. at Rose Hill Cemetery, 818 Seventh Ave, Camanche. Those planning to attend are reminded to bring lawn chairs as seating will be limited. In the event of rain the event will be moved to the Camanche High School Gym.
The program will consist of a number of songs and readings, including vocal and band arrangements led by Kay Harksen, and AJ Skinner directing the Camanche High School Band. The Camanche Combined Choir directed by Brandon Mennenoh will perform as well. Reggie Reppert will recite “A Soldier Died Today” and Camanche High School student Gavin Sharp will recite the “Ragged Old Flag.”
As part of Memorial Day weekend, Camanche flies over 150 memorial American flags. These flags once covered the final remains of deceased veterans and are donated by the families of local and Camanche veterans. The flags will be hoisted at 7 a.m. today at Rose Hill Cemetery. The flag-raising is an event the public is invited to participate in as well. Flags will be flown until 6 p.m. Monday,weather permitting.
March from Clinton to Camanche
Those who attend Camanche's service will be joined by participants of the seventh annual Memorial Day March.
This year, the march has been organized by Dan Srp. Also, instead of beginning at Eagle Point Park as in the event’s previous years, it will start at the Sawmill Museum at 2231 Grant St., Clinton. Anyone who would like to be a part of it can gather there on Monday at 6:30 a.m.
The march is approximately 8 miles long and 2 1/2 hours from the Sawmill Museum to Poor House Tap, where refreshments, sandwiches and healthy snacks will be provided during a break prior to Rose Hill Cemetery services. Everyone is encouraged to join the march in support, even if for only a part of the way.
DeWitt
The Avenue of Flags will go up at 7 a.m. today at both Elmwood and St. Joseph cemeteries in DeWitt. This will be weather permitting. The flags will come down Monday at 7 p.m. Anyone who wishes to help out is welcome to show up at either cemetery. Help is always appreciated, and those wanting to participate don’t have to be a Legion member or even a veteran.
Monday at 10:30 a.m., the American Legion Honor Guard, Scouts and the Central DeWitt High School band will march the colors (American flag) from the American Legion Post to the DeWitt Area Veterans Memorial.
Once at the memorial, the program will begin, which should be around 10:45 a.m. In the event of bad weather conditions, the program will be held at the American Legion Post at 11 a.m
Calamus
In Calamus, residents can take part in a Memorial Day observance at Rose Hill Cemetery at noon hosted by the Calamus American Legion Post 466. In the case of inclement weather, the event will be moved to the CalCo.
The DeWitt Observer contributed to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.