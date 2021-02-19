CLINTON — A Clinton cat has advanced in a national pet competition to determine America’s favorite pet.
Tango the Bengal cat has advanced through two stages of the competition sponsored by the America’s Favorite Pet organization. The next round of voting runs through Feb. 25. The prize from the competition includes $5,000 cash and for the winning dog or cat to be featured in Dogster or Catster magazine.
The America’s Favorite Pet organization through the competition is promoting the Progressive Animal Welfare Society, which is a rescue-type organization, Tango's owner, Dayna Turner, said. The intent is to give everyone a free vote until March 25. Individuals can also purchase votes, with a portion of proceeds going to the Progressive Animal Welfare Society.
Turner adopted Tango the Bengal cat about 1 1/2 years ago from Midwest Pets, she said. Tango was sick when Turner got him. Clinton Veterinary Clinic helped nurse Tango back to health, Turner said.
”My motivation is it’s winter and there’s not a lot to do right now,” Turner said. “I thought it would be a fun thing to do. And like I said, they do offer a layout for the cat if he wins in the magazine, which would be cool. They also offer the owner a $5,000 cash prize, which I felt would help recoup monies spent on him to make him healthy again.”
Turner also anticipates making donations of an unknown amount to Midwest Pets and the Clinton Humane Society if she wins the competition, she said. The Clinton Humane Society is where Turner got all her other cats, she said.
The top five voting is scheduled to end Feb. 25. Public voting for group winners will start Feb. 25 and end March 4. The quarterfinals will conclude March 11, semifinals will conclude March 18 and the finals will end March 25.
Information on Tango and how to vote in the competition can be found at https://americasfavpet.com/2021/tango-d569.
