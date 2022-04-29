CLINTON – Under a proclamation signed by Clinton Mayor Scott Maddasion, Friday was all about the trees.
A declaration made at Tuesday night’s Clinton City Council meeting designated Friday as Arbor Day in Clinton.
The local proclamation read by At Large Councilman Gregg Obren, who is a member of Clinton Trees Forever, detailed that the celebration goes back to 1872. That year, J. Sterling Morton proposed to the Nebraska Board of Agriculture that a special day be set aside for the planting of trees. That holiday became known as Arbor Day.
Clinton itself has been a Tree City USA for 31 years, a designation awarded annually by the National Arbor Day Foundation. Started in 1976, Tree City USA is one of the Arbor Day Foundation’s oldest programs. According to the Arbor Day Foundation, its founders had a vision for a greener, healthier America, and hoped this initiative would inspire change on a nationwide level.
Clinton Trees Forever was founded in 1990 and leads community projects such as plantings in the parking lot across from Clinton City Hall, along city streets and at Clinton’s schools, and spearheaded tree-restoration efforts after the Aug. 10, 2020 derecho.
Last year, the group also detailed an objective to plant new trees in Clinton cemeteries including Clinton Lawn Cemetery, Springdale Cemetery and Oakland Cemetery, where older trees sustained extensive damage during the 2020 derecho.
Clinton Trees Forever also continued its work in earnest this week. Obren said Tuesday was the group’s second of three days helping Clinton third-graders plant their own trees. And Friday, Clinton Trees Forever was set to plant nearly three dozen trees, split between Clinton’s Eagle Heights and Bluff Elementary schools and Clinton Middle School.
“I urge all citizens to celebrate Arbor Day and to support efforts to protect our trees and woodlands, and I urge all citizens to plant and care for trees to gladden the heart and promote the well-being of this and future generations,” Obren read from the proclamation.
Then, he added, “And so you know, there will be about 275, give or take, trees that are now being planted by third-graders in our community as they will take them home and put ‘em in the ground.”
”Awesome,” replied Mayor Pro Tem Cody Seeley. “I think we as a city have done a great job, especially when trees get cut down and replacing them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.