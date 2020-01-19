CLINTON — John Bonte and Jennifer Graf accepted the MLK Peace & Justice Awards during the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Sunday at Clinton Community College.
Bonte, a long-time member of the MLK Jr. Committee, has spent more than 40 years in the Clinton Community, said Ann Eisenman in her introduction of the educator. Bonte began his history with Clinton Community College in 1976 as a chemistry instructor, Eisenman said.
Retiring in 2014, Bonte was recognized as EICC Faculty Emeritus in 2015. Bonte is "a true pioneer," said Eisenman, using technology such as televised classes, online classes and virtual labs early in its development.
As a member of the MLK Jr. Committee, Bonte drove keynote speakers to and from the airport, he said. "I got to know the speakers very well."
King's values went beyond civil rights for African Americans, Bonte told a full house at Clinton Community College. King supported workers rights and spoke against the Vietnam War.
As the Iowa caucuses approach, Bonte encouraged residents to vote for candidates who closely align with King's values.
Jennifer Graf has served as president for the Rotary Club of Clinton and is executive director of Clinton Community School District Education Foundation, according to the MLK Jr. Committee. She's a past president of the YWCA board and currently serves on the board of directors.
A past member of the Clinton City Council and Clinton Community School District Board of Education, Graf has served on the Clinton Human Rights commission and helped form a diversity team at Clinton schools in the 1990s.
As a teenager, Graf witnessed the turbulent 60s, she said, with its protests of the Vietnam War, the civil rights movement and segregation.
"Fast forward to 2020. How have things changed?" Graf asked. "We hear the words 'lynching' and women being disparaged and demeaned by elected representatives. We have immigrants denigrated and caged. We have many of our neighbors suffering from food insecurity and lack of health access and services. The economic divide of haves and have nots is widening daily."
Graf asked residents to reflect on King's words: The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.
"Where do you stand?" Graf asked.
From a pulpit on the CCC stage, Elder Charlene Williams engaged the audience as if it were a congregation at her church, encouraging the crowd to voice its agreement during her speech.
Williams reminded her listeners of King's words, that intelligence is not enough, but that intelligence plus character is the true goal of education; that justice too long delayed is justice denied; and that King dreamed of a world where his children would not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.
The MLK celebration included a vocal performance by Evangelist Gwendolyn Sanders and a dance by Ebony Illusion, directed and choreographed by Tiffany Harris.
Exhibits included an Underground Railroad quilt display, a biography of Duke Slater who played football for Clinton High School and the University of Iowa and was inducted into the Football Hall of Fame in 2020, and a bio of Lizzie Fairfax, a former slave who came to clinton following the Civil War and was well-known as a 'helper-on-call' and a supporter of soldiers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.