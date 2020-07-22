CLINTON — Officials in Clinton have been stressing the importance of filling out the 2020 census since last year, but the town’s self-response rate is less than 70%, Mayor Scott Maddasion said Wednesday.
The Mayor and the census committee will do everything they can to encourage residents to participate, Maddasion said. Not only will participation give an accurate depiction of the city’s population, it will give Clinton access to more federal money to improve the city. Those resources can be used for various things, from improving schools to rebuilding infrastructure.
“The number the last day I looked, which was a few days back, was about 64.7 or 64.8 was our self-response rate throughout the community,” Maddasion said. “We have Ward 3 and Ward 4, both of those self-response rates are up in the mid-70%. ... Ward 1 and Ward 2 are below the 50% range. “
Maddasion said there is a disconnect in Wards 1 and 2 relating to responding to the census. The census committee is thinking of ways to explain the importance of filling out the census to people who live in those neighborhoods.
They are also working on ways to provide internet access to people in Wards 1 and 2 so they can fill out the 2020 Census online, Maddasion said. But the most important step is to connect with those communities and educate them about why filling out the census form is good for the city.
“We are going to pass out some flyers along with some of the things that are going on with the school, like the school lunch program and a couple of other things,” Maddasion said. “We are going to try and use the school district as a partner, with our Superintendent Gary DeLacy, to get the word out to folks in those areas.”
Sometimes it’s difficult for people to grasp the fact that fewer people means less money for the city, Maddasion said. If people don’t fill out the census, they aren’t counted in the town’s population, and less federal money and fewer resources will be available to Clinton.
Because the money doesn’t go directly to residents, people may not realize how important it is, Maddasion said. Most people think taxes cover everything, but that’s not the case. Explaining why this is so vital for the future of the city will be the key to get more participation from residents, he said.
“I think continuing to be informational about it and making sure we get those numbers out there, and we get the information to the people so they know how important it is to our community,” Maddasion said. “Especially, since we are trying to grow, and we are trying to progress. We want to eliminate that trend where our population is declining.”
Officially Clinton’s population is 26,885; that’s the number that was recorded in the 2010 census. But the estimated population from the U.S. Census Bureau for 2019 was 25,093.
Maddasion said the city has a lot to offer, especially with national companies such as Archer Daniels Midland and LyondellBasell. People can find great high paying jobs in Clinton, Maddasion said, and it’s not too far from Chicago.
“We do sometimes like to say that we are a suburb of Chicago since we’re so close,” Maddasion said. “And, we are right on the border of Iowa and Illinois.”
To grow the population, Clinton must build houses for people to live in, Maddasion said. “I think housing is our biggest thing. We are trying to increase our housing stock as far as building new houses with new housing developments. We have three of those in the works right now.”
In addition to building family homes, Clinton is rehabbing older houses and tearing down those that cannot be repaired to get rid of blight that may make the city unattractive to people who are looking for a place to call home, Maddasion said.
Census takers will begin visiting homes that haven’t responded to the census in August, according to the Census Bureau. Official numbers will be delivered to the President and Congress in December as required by law.
