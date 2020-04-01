CLINTON — With the COVID-19 pandemic putting a stop to large gatherings, churchgoers have been finding themselves confronted with worshipping in new ways – most often watching services online.
But Chancy Lutheran Church in Clinton has come up with a different way to worship.
This coming Sunday, the congregation is inviting everyone to pull up in the church parking lot, stay in their vehicles and listen to the gospel.
“They’ll just sit in their cars and roll down their windows. And our pastor will be talking. We have an amplifier microphone so they can hear him. I also thought about a butterfly net to gather offering,” church member Diana Mussmann said, adding that everyone is on board.
“Yeah, they think it’s a cool idea,” Mussmann told the Clinton Herald. “They think of it as ‘something-better-than-nothing’ kind of thing. They think it is a good idea.”
Mussmann says she and some friends thought about this idea as social distancing orders came in from the governor. She says a church in Nebraska, where she used to live, started doing it successfully, and she believes it could work for her church. She says the service will go on as it normally would, just outside.
Mussmann said communion will not offered this Sunday, but she mentioned they will do it the following Sunday. She says people could bring their juice and wine with bread to continue practicing social distancing. She says the overall goal is to uplift people during these uncertain times and she believes that can happen by having church, even if it is in the parking lot.
“I think it will be a refreshing thing to be out and get some fresh air,” Mussmann said. “We can have a little bit of a fellowship, without actually being with a person exactly. But it gives them an opportunity to see them and wave to them.”
Mussmann says this will also be a great opportunity for church members to check up on each other to make sure everyone is doing well. She mentioned in these tough times, they must rely on their faith to get through this pandemic. She says on this coming Sunday, she wants everyone in the Gateway area to know that their church doors – in the form of the parking lot – are open.
“Everybody’s welcome,” Mussmann said. “No matter what denomination they are. We would love to see them in our parking lot. And if we have to, we will figure out where to put the additional cars, if a lot of people show up that I didn’t anticipate. So again, everybody’s welcome.”
The church is located at 2315 Wallace St., Clinton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.