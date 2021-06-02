CLINTON — Formerly serving Archer Daniels Midland, LyondellBasell, Cordova Energy Company and MercyOne in safety and emergency management roles, Corey Robinson will represent Clinton’s Ward 1 through November.
A director and safety, health and environment field leader for US Foods in the Quad-Cities, Robinson will fill the seat left vacant when Julie Allesee resigned in April.
Allesee’s term would have expired at the end of 2021, and the appointment lasts only until the seat is filled through election the first Tuesday in November.
The Clinton City Council interviewed Robinson and James Klaes for the seat Tuesday and appointed Robinson following a closed session. A third candidate, David Rickertsen, withdrew his name before the interviews.
As a former emergency manager for MercyOne, Robinson told the City Council that his fiscal priorities are public safety and infrastructure. With limited resources, conducting a cost-benefit analysis would be beneficial, showing the council which projects would best benefit the city economically.
The city should also look for easy wins – projects what will bring a big impact quickly, Robinson said.
Infrastructure is what people see, Robinson said. Infrastructure in disrepair gives people a bad impression of the city, and that’s hard to overcome.
Robinson said the strength he would bring to the council is his ability to bring people together. “I’m a problem solver,” Robinson said.
Robinson is comfortable talking with people face to face, he said. Community events are good places for residents to interact with city officials, but he’s also comfortable using social media to reach his constituents.
The city can help Clinton employers fill the 300 jobs available by providing acceptable housing and by marketing the city better, Robinson said.
Employers can’t entice people to move to Clinton if they don’t have a place to live, Robinson said. Higher-paid employees require nicer homes. And the city has to change Clinton’s image so people will want to move here, he said.
Companies across the country have a shortage of employees, Robinson said. “I’m living it day in and day out.”
Many people don’t have the skills needed for the jobs that are available, so promoting college degrees and apprenticeships is helpful, said Robinson.
Clinton Mayor Scott Maddasion said the council is a group with diverse points of view that lead to productive discussions of city issues. The council wasn’t looking for someone who would rubber stamp decisions, but someone who would add to discussions to produce viable solutions.
