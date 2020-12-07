CLINTON — The Clinton City Council will consider rezoning property on South First Street on Tuesday to allow a new business to operate on the site.
Residents may comment on the rezoning of 623 S. First St. and an adjacent parcel on the south side of Seventh Avenue North during a public hearing Tuesday at 5 p.m. at City Hall.
The property that United Machining plans to buy is currently zoned C-3 (Central Business District), but the Chinese manufacturing group needs a C-2M zoning (general commercial and light industry) to allow its machining operation.
United Machining supplies components for John Deere and Caterpillar Inc. in Iowa and Illinois, John Balkema, president of United Machining of North America told the City Council last month. The company wants to warehouse components in Clinton but eventually hopes to finish machining some of them at the site.
Another public hearing on the agenda for Tuesday's meeting will address an option to purchase real property from Ales & Company.
Chris Ales, owner of the Davenport company, proposed purchasing the 8.67-acre property last month. Ales, the developer who turned Washington Middle School on Second Avenue South into senior housing, plans to create a development of triplex apartments under the name Cottage Bluff.
The development would provide three-bedroom homes for residents 55 and older, some at low-income rates and others at market rate, Ales told the City Council last month.
Construction is set to begin in the fall of 2021 after the awarding of federal tax credits.
To participate in the Council meeting by phone, residents should call 563-265-8337 and enter passcode 460975212#.
