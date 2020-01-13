CLINTON — The Clinton City Council will conduct several public hearings Tuesday concerning the proposed sale of city-owned lots and the appointment of a 3rd-Ward councilmember.
During Tuesday's council meeting, the city will hear public comments concerning the sale of properties at 2026 McKinley St. and 2030 McKinley St. to Michael A. Gunderson for $5,000, the sale of 2397 S. 14th St. to Ann and David Walling for $350 and the sale of 523 Third Ave. North to Audrey Yarolem for $1,621.88.
The council will also conduct a public hearing concerning the appointment of a 3rd Ward councilmember. Seth Odor resigned in December to become pastor of First Baptist Church in Camanche.
The council will discuss a resolution Tuesday that will authorize the council to act as nominating committee and to appoint a replacement for Odor.
Odor’s term ends Dec. 31, 2021.
Applicants for Odor’s position must submit appropriate paperwork to the Clinton City Clerk’s Office, 611 S. Third St. in Clinton, by 3 p.m. Jan. 21. To be eligible for Odor’s seat on the Clinton City Council, a person must be at least 18 years of age and must reside in Clinton’s 3rd Ward.
Applications may be picked up at the City Clerk’s Office or accessed online at www.cityofclintoniowa.us.
Electors of the 3rd Ward have the right to file a petition requiring that the vacancy be filled by a special election. The petition must be filed within 14 days of publication of a notice to this effect or within 14 days after the council appoints a new council member.
If a petition requesting a special election is filed with the city clerk, the council’s appointment will be temporary and the vacancy will be filled by election for the remainder of the term.
Clinton City Council will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the City Hall Council Chamber
