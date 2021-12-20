CLINTON — Clinton City Hall, Building and Neighborhood Services, the Administrative office at the Fire Department, and the Administrative office at the Police Department will be closed Friday, Dec. 24 and Monday, Dec. 27.
All phone calls will be returned Tuesday, Dec. 28, when normal office hours will resume.
The Ericksen Community Center will close at 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24, and will be closed all day Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. The Fitness Area will remain open 24 hours to members with key fob access.
The Clinton Public Library will be closed Dec. 24, Dec. 25, and Dec. 27. The Library will reopen Tuesday, Dec. 28.
The MTA Administrative offices will be closed Friday, Dec. 24 and Monday, Dec. 27. There will be no bus service Saturday, Dec. 25. All bus routes and para transit services will be operational from 6 a.m. until 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24.
There will be no delay in garbage or recycling collection.
Dec. 31 to Jan. 3 closures
City Hall, Building and Neighborhood Services, the Administrative office at the Fire Department, and the Administrative office at the Police Department will be closed Friday, Dec. 31, and Monday, Jan. 3. All phone calls will be returned Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, when normal office hours will resume.
The Ericksen Community Center will close at 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31 and will be closed all day Saturday, Jan. 1. The Fitness Area will remain open 24 hours to members with key fob access.
The Clinton Public Library will be closed Dec. 31, 2021 and Jan. 1, 2022. The Library will reopen Jan. 2.
The MTA Administrative offices will be closed Friday, Dec. 31 and Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. There will be no bus service Saturday, Jan. 1. All bus routes and para transit services will be operational Friday, Dec. 31.
There will be no delay in garbage or recycling collection.
