CLINTON — Public Works crews are continuing to clear streets of trees and large debris Tuesday morning. Snow routes will be cleared first, followed by side roads. The public is encouraged to stay home, if at all possible, until roadways are clear.
Residents are asked to place what they can into their yard waste bin. Large items should be placed near where bins are normally collected at the residence, without obstructing the sidewalk or street. The city will be continually picking up yard waste. Residents are encouraged to refill their bins and place them back out for collection.
There will be no delay in solid waste or recycling pickup.
City officials are asking for the public’s patience as residents and city leaders work through this together.
