CLINTON — Clinton Community College is gearing up for its summer and fall classes.
CCC President Brian Kelly said the school is opening in phases. He said they started last Tuesday by screening all employees for COVID-19 symptoms and possible exposure as they entered the campus and will continue doing so. Also, they are doing a deep cleaning of frequently touched surfaces. Kelly said this is just a few ways they are adjusting to the new normal.
“We are reducing our work shifts. We have a lot of people that will come in on alternating shifts,” Kelly said. “We are trying to reduce the number of people who are in the building at one time. We are also working on rearranging our layouts and seating arrangements.”
Kelly said if a student is meeting with an adviser, they will meet in a classroom with a plastic shield between them. Both the adviser and the student will wear face coverings and they will be able to see the student’s information projected on a screen. Those will be the only two people in that room at that time. Kelly said it is a great way to implement social distancing on campus.
Right now, students can come to CCC and register for classes and meet with the financial aid office by appointment. The school is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The library and computer services were opening this week, but he said they will be by appointment as well.
“On June 15, we will continue to have some continuing ed courses,” Kelly said. “Those will be reintroduced. We will see a lot more labs and hands-on learning experiences on campus. Students still have a few things they need to finish from the spring.”
Kelly said those lab classes will be very controlled environments and will be heavily cleaned and sanitized. Also, he said, there will only be a handful of students in those classes so they can complete their labs. The majority of these classes are nursing, welding, and graphic design classes where they could not do everything online.
When the pandemic started in Iowa in mid-March, schools across the area had to change how they taught their students. Kelly said some faculty members had to learn how to teach their courses online in a short amount of time, many of whom had never done it before. Kelly said Eastern Iowa Community Colleges have been ahead of the curve in terms of online education and said it served them very well during the pandemic.
“I believe we will continue to be leaders and pioneers as we move forward,” Kelly said. “Something we are working on over the summer that we will introduce in the fall is something called Live Online.”
Live Online will be online courses in which students will log on and see a faculty member teach in real-time. Kelly said they will offer both synchronous and asynchronous online classes. He said this will provide students with flexibility and those who need an online class that is a little more interactive will have that option.
As high school graduates across the Gateway area are entering a world full of unknowns, Kelly said Clinton Community College could be an option for them to stay home and earn the credits to transfer to a university if they are not ready to move amid the pandemic.
