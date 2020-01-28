CLINTON — A centralized Career and Technology Center for Clinton County schools is years away, if it happens at all. But Clinton High School and Clinton Community College aren’t waiting to give students career education opportunities.
“We don’t want to wait for the center to get built,” said Clinton Superintendent Gary DeLacy.
Eastern Iowa Community Colleges will offer four new career academy disciplines next year, Gabe Knight told the Clinton School Board on Monday. Education, Health, Small Business Management and Engineering Technology curricula will put high school students on the fast track to careers.
“And this is just the start,” Knight said.
Clinton juniors and seniors who take the classes at Clinton Community College’s Career Academies earn both high school and college credits for the classes, and their grades at CCC count toward their high school grade-point averages.
Offering the college classes gives Clinton schools a financial boost as well. Schools receive $6,916 per student in state funding, DeLacy said, but students in certain subgroups, such as those with special needs, are “weighted” and funded at a higher level.
“The state will give you supplemental weighting for concurrent classes,” DeLacy said.
School Board President Eric Gettes asked if students have enough time slots during a school day to accommodate college classes.
“Most seniors have electives open,” DeLacy said. And because most of the CCC classes are early in the morning, most high school students will miss only the first two class periods at the high school.
Making schedules meld was one of the most trying problems for Knight. Schools have many ways to schedule classes. “Not every district does the same one,” Knight said.
That’s one of the reasons CHS changed from trimesters to semesters for the 2019-2020 school year.
“Trimesters was not going to work with this at all,” said DeLacy.
Transportation issues can be tricky as well. Clinton students don’t have far to travel to CCC, but students in other districts in the county have further to travel to participate in the CCC career academies.
The college has attempted to schedule its courses so high school students have time to travel to and from the high school and college campus, Knight said.
Career Academies at CCC are open to high school juniors and seniors and college freshmen, Knight said.
Students in the Education Career Academy will earn 13 credits toward their Associate of Arts Degree by taking classes from 8-9:30 a.m. daily during the school year. Courses start in the fall of 2020.
Students in the Health Career Academy will take four terms at CCC, and could work toward nursing degrees in term five. The State of Iowa’s new Last Dollar Scholarship is available to help students pay for health-related programs.
Health courses start in the spring 2021 semester.
The Small Business Management Career Academy is designed for students interested in two-year or shorter degrees and provides the fundamentals necessary to solve business-oriented problems, according to CCC. Classes are scheduled for a couple of hours each morning through fall and spring semesters next year and will give a student a Small Business Management Certificate.
Upon completion of the course, students will be prepared to enter a company as a manager or supervisor trainee and will have 15 credits toward an associate of applied science degree in business management.
The Business Management program is eligible for the Last Dollar Scholarship and begins in the fall of 2020.
The Engineering Technology Career Academy requires a two-hour block of time each morning and afternoon during both fall and spring semesters of a student’s senior year. In the final semester, students choose to specialize in automation, electrical/mechanical, process control or renewable energy.
The program includes flexible scheduling, hybrid courses (in-class and online) and eight-week modules that allow numerous start times during the year. Students who complete the coursework will earn their Basic Electricity Certificates in Engineering Technology from CCC.
The Last Dollar Scholarship applies. Courses start in the fall 2020 semester.
Students interested in attending any of CCC’s Career Academies should contact their high school guidance counselors or call CCC at 563-244-7020.
