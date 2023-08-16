CLINTON - Metallica’s foundation, All Within My Hands, continues its multimillion-dollar investment in critical workforce programs at community colleges nationwide. Among the schools, Clinton Community College has been invited to return for year five and will continue to receive Metallica Scholars funding to enhance career and technical education programs.
The Metallica Scholars Initiative (MSI) was launched in 2019 by Metallica’s foundation, All Within My Hands (AWMH), in partnership with the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC). The workforce initiative marks its fifth year with an ambitious expansion into new curricula. MSI now directly supports 42 community colleges across 33 states, and by the end of this year, it will have helped over 6,000 students pursuing careers in the trades. To date, Metallica and AWMH have invested over $6MM in the American workforce.
CCC President Dr. Brian Kelly commented about the support from Metallica, All Within My Hands, and AACC, “We greatly appreciate the support from Metallica, All Within My Hands, and AACC. This initiative is changing lives in our community, and we are grateful for our valued partners.”
Reaffirming a commitment to career and technical education at the local level, each new school brings incredible opportunities to a thriving and growing community.
“The Metallica Scholars Initiative is a strong and cooperative assemblage of the nation’s best community colleges, creating a supportive climate for participants to communicate directly and share best practices. As a result, our Metallica Scholars leave the program well-trained and confident. Ultimately, the impact is felt locally and nationally as Metallica Scholars enter the workforce and fill in-demand technical positions.” – Peter Delgrosso, AWMH Executive Director
The 11 schools joining MSI this year include:
● Aiken Technical College - Aiken, South Carolina
● Central Wyoming College – Riverton, Wyoming
● Columbia State Community College – Columbia, Tennessee
● Front Range Community College – Westminster, Colorado
● Itawamba Community College – Fulton, Mississippi
● Northeast Wisconsin Technical College - Green Bay, Wisconsin
● Oxnard College (Ventura County Community College District) – Oxnard, California
● South Central College - North Mankato, Minnesota
● South Louisiana Community College – Lafayette, Louisiana
● Texas State Technical College – Waco, Texas
● Western Dakota Technical College - Rapid City, South Dakota
These newly added colleges are joining a roster of veteran schools invited to continue in the program. Each year, the returning colleges play an integral part in helping guide the success of the new schools.
The 31 returning schools include:
● Clark State Community College - Springfield, Ohio
● Central Community College - Grand Island, Nebraska
● Central Piedmont Community College - Charlotte, North Carolina
● Clackamas Community College - Oregon City, Oregon
● Clinton Community College - Clinton, Iowa
● College of Lake County - Grayslake, Illinois
● Columbia Gorge Community College - The Dalles, Oregon
● Community College of Baltimore County - Baltimore, Maryland
● East Central College - Union, Missouri
● Elizabethtown Community & Technical College - Elizabethtown, Kentucky
● Gateway Technical College - Kenosha, Wisconsin
● Grand Rapids Community College - Grand Rapids, Michigan
● Guilford Technical Community College - Jamestown, North Carolina
● Hudson County Community College - Jersey City, New Jersey
● Lone Star College - The Woodlands, Texas
● Middlesex Community College - Lowell, Massachusetts
● Milwaukee Area Technical College - Milwaukee, Wisconsin
● Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College - Perkinston, Mississippi
● Northern Virginia Community College - Annandale, Virginia
● Northwest-Shoals Community College - Muscle Shoals, Alabama
● Pima Community College - Tucson, Arizona
● Polk State College - Winter Haven, Florida
● Rockland Community College - Suffern, New York
● Salt Lake Community College - Salt Lake City, Utah
● San Juan College – Farmington, New Mexico
● Spokane Community College - Spokane, Washington
● Valencia College - Orlando, Florida
● Victor Valley College - Victorville, California
● West Virginia University Parkersburg - Parkersburg, Wes Virginia
● Westchester Community College - Valhalla, New York
● WSU-Tech - Wichita, Kansas
What began with ten colleges and mostly manufacturing programs has developed into a diverse offering of workforce opportunities for students interested in gaining the skills and training necessary to find meaningful and well-paying careers in fields and positions including:
Agriculture
Automation and Robotics
Automotive Technology
Aviation, Computer-Aided Drafting & Design
Carpentry
Computerized Manufacturing (CNC)
Construction Technology
Criminal Justice
Culinary Arts
Cybersecurity
Diesel Technology
Dental Hygiene
Electrical Engineering
EMT
Fire Technology
Healthcare
Heating & Ventilation (HVAC)
Heavy Equipment Operator
Hospitality
Industrial Maintenance Technology
Lineworker
Manufacturing & Machining
Mechanical Design
Mechatronics Engineering
Process Technology
Trucking (CDL)
Welding
Wind Energy
