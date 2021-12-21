CLINTON — A Clinton company is helping with storm relief efforts in Kentucky in the aftermath of last week's tornadoes.
UFP Technologies in Clinton sent both of its large delivery trucks, loaded with 20,000 bottles of water, coats, shoes and food, to Mayfield, Kentucky and surrounding areas on Saturday morning, according to Matt LaMere, UFP Technologies' plant manager.
LaMere said the tornado decimated that community and that it hits UFP Technologies close to home. The MCP candle company that was destroyed and had loss of life is a customer of UFP Technologies; UFP ships to the candle company on a daily basis, he said.
"When we heard of the news in Kentucky it was immediately determined that we had to do something to help the victims of this horrific natural disaster," he said.
He hopes that other Clinton companies, upon hearing about UFP Technologies' efforts, will assist the relief efforts in their own way.
According to its website, UFP Technologies is primarily a medical designer and manufacturer of custom devices, sub-assemblies, components and packaging utilizing highly specialized foams, films, and plastics. Its single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.
UFP Technologies also provides highly engineered products and components to customers in the aerospace, defense, automotive, consumer, electronics, and industrial markets.
