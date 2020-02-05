CLINTON — A franchise fee added to residents’ Alliant Energy gas and electric bills could reduce property taxes by lowering the debt levy, City Administrator Matt Brooke told residents Wednesday.
During one of several meetings the city will conduct to explain the franchise fee option, Brooke told residents that the city is forecasting a deficit of more than $1 million, and this is a revenue stream that can help.
The city has embargoed hiring, Brooke said. The fire department has three fewer firefighters and will be down a fourth when another is trained to be a building inspector along with Rich Johannsen.
The city is attempting to reduce overtime for the fire department. It has reduced staff “across the board,” Brooke said. It has not replaced the human resources director or the city planner.
The city has looked at cutting expenses, said Brooke. “We, literally, are trying to cut every piece [possible].”
Hotel/motel tax money has decreased. Gaming revenues are down. Property values have dropped, and the rollback — the percentage of the assessed value that is taxed as determined by the state — has decreased, bringing in less money through property taxes.
The city has to make up for these decreases of revenue while keeping up its level of service, Brooke said. A franchise fee is an option.
Residents who attended the meeting at city hall Wednesday suggested that a better way to bring in revenue is to make Clinton grow.
“I don’t think we have a growth plan,” said Dave Rose. Brooke assured him that the city has one.
In answer to the suggestion that the city needs to bring more jobs to Clinton, Brooke said, “We have jobs in Clinton we can’t fill.”
Bringing new industries to Clinton won’t help if employees aren’t available to fill the positions. “We can’t find the people to put in the jobs,” Brooke said.
But growing the community also requires a change in mindset of people who live here. Some Clinton Realtors have told people who have taken jobs at the prison in Thomson, Illinois that they shouldn’t live in Clinton, Brooke said.
People talk about young people leaving Clinton, said Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce President Maureen Miller, but they never talk about people like her who didn’t grow up here. “What nobody ever says is, sometimes kids come here.”
“We do have a lot to offer,” said Brooke. The city is attempting to remove 160 blighted properties and put them back on the tax rolls. In the last five years the city has torn town 49 blighted properties and home owners had demolished another 50.
Increasing the assessed values of those properties increases tax revenue from them, Brooke said.
The city has plans for economic growth, Brooke said, but the franchise fee would be a stable source of income as those plans move to fruition.
A 1% franchise fee on gas and electric would bring in $715,000, Brooke said. That wouldn’t affect the debt service levy. Brooke recommends at least 1.5%, and the city has run the numbers up to 5%.
“The focus is supposed to be on lowering the debt service levy,” Brooke said. As franchise fee percentages rises, the debt service levy and property taxes decrease.
The City Council will have to decide what rate to set, Brooke said. Where is “that sweet spot” that lowers the debt service levy but doesn’t over-burden businesses? Brooke asked.
Before any fees can be added, the city must conduct a public hearing and have three readings of the ordinance, Brooke said.
The city has scheduled public meetings for 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10; 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13; 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18; and 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20 to discuss the proposed franchise fee.
