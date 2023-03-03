CLINTON — Clinton City Council on Tuesday declared unanimous support of the Lyons Business & Professional Association’s desire to obtain grant funding for the organization’s “North River Drive Project.”
With that support stated in a letter signed by Mayor Scott Maddaison, the group of business professionals in Clinton’s Lyons District dedicated to enhancing and strengthening growth in the northern part of the City will now be able to seek grant funding to determine the feasibility of, and move forward toward, extending public access to Clinton’s riverfront from Ninth Avenue North to 25th Avenue North, connecting Clinton’s Downtown with the Lyons Neighborhood.
Specifically, the funding will be for the completion of a Flood Prevention Study of the entire levee by Snyder & Associates, National Environmental Policy Act study, preliminary survey, preliminary design and the process of Section 408 permitting through 30 percent of completion.
As stated in the Mayor’s letter, approximately $1.2 million is yet needed to fully complete the NEPA study and Section 408 permitting.
The City of Clinton has already received $650,000 in grant funding from the Iowa Department of Homeland Security through the Rebuild Iowa Infrastructure Fund for the Flood Prevention Study.
“Clinton’s riverfront along the Mississippi River is an extraordinary feature,” the letter reads, “and extending the roadway northward will avail Clinton to further commercial and residential riverfront development. The project would have a meaningful economic impact on the City’s - and the surrounding communities’ - local economies.”
During a Committee of the Whole session that immediately followed the Regular Council meeting, representatives of SmithGroup design firm discussed the proposal of conducting a riverfront development study that would involve identified development opportunities for economic benefit along three miles of the length of the riverfront from Eagle Point Park to the southern portion of the City’s boundary.
The proposed process, as explained by Landscape Architect and potential project manager of Clinton’s development study, would be composed of four market-based steps: visioning, alternative planning, concept development, and the completion of a Riverfront Master Plan.
Funding for the first step of the process had already been provided through the budget and the demographic data of Clinton has begun being collected. The entire visioning step could be completed in three to four months. The subsequent three steps collectively would be expected to cost up to $208,000.
“The reason I wanted them to talk to you,” City Administrator Matt Brook said to the Council, “is because I didn’t want to stop at just number one with the visioning. I think in order to move the entire riverfront forward, we need a brand new master plan to have this and we need the expertise that this team brings to leverage all those points and if we can even get to 50 percent of where they got some of their projects that I’ve seen them do, it would be a real game-changer for the entire riverfront.”
The vote on whether to move forward with the study has been forwarded to the next Council agenda.
