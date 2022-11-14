DEWITT — The Clinton County 4-H Program hosted its annual 4-H Recognition Night on Nov. 3.
The evening is designed to give recognition to 4-H members for their project records, leaders for their length of service, clubs for their group accomplishments, and to thank the many financial supporters of the 4-H program.
Fifty-six members submitted a record book and received a gold, silver, or bronze pin and a certificate. Tyler Hines was recognized for submitting a record book all 9 years he was involved in 4-H.
Project awards can be applied for by 11th or 12th grade 4-H members who have completed records about a project area for a minimum of two years. Four senior 4-H members received a project award including:
• Clothing project: Jena Edwards of Orange Future Leaders
• Self-Determined project: Tyler Hines of Goose Lake Jr. Feeders
• Woodworking project: Brody Proctor of DeWitt Hustlers
• Food and Nutrition project: Anissa Sailer of Iowanna
Fifteen officer books were submitted for recognition by 21 club members. Outstanding record books were presented to:
• Reporter – Charlotte Jr. Producers.
• Treasurer – Charlotte Jr. Producers.
• Secretary – Goose Lake Jr. Feeders.
• Historian – CW Jr. Ag.
Club Leaders receiving tenure pins included:
• Lisa Burke-Martin, 5 years.
• Jay Claeys, 5 years.
• Leora Claeys, 5 years.
• Skye Doerscher, 5 years.
• Beth Kroymann, 5 years.
• Kevin Meyer, 15 years.
• Amy Schroeder, 10 years.
• Bill Tague, 5 years.
• Lindsey Tague, 5 years.
Two clubs were also recognized for their contributions to the Iowa 4-H Foundation “Count Your Clovers” campaign. There are the Goose Lake Jr. Feeders and Minnehaha/Mohawk.
Clinton County 4-H Foundation sponsors were also recognized at the event. Sponsors are businesses and individuals throughout the county who donate funds to allow 4-H members more opportunities.
2021-2022 sponsors include Farm Bureau Financial - Megan Fuglsang, MB Pork LLC, Randy's Market, M & W Tiling, Kunau Implement, Spain Ag Service, First Trust and Savings Bank, Wyffels Hybrids, First Central State Bank, PMC Agri Services, Inc. of Miles, AgFarmacy, Park Farms, Schmidt Ag Services, Above Par Tech, Legacy Insurance Group, D2 Angus, McConohy Seeds, Welton Seed House LLC, Weber's Screenprinting and Embroidery, Eastern Iowa Light and Power, Swanton Ag Service, Wendling Quarries, Wendy Hines, Delmar Grain Service, Eberhart Farm Center and DeWitt Dental Associates.
The crowd of over 120 people enjoyed Buzzy’s taco bar and Smilee’s ice cream before the awards program.
The 2022-2023 Clinton County 4-H theme is “Building the Future.” New members must enroll before Dec. 1 to receive $5 off their enrollment fee. Contact the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach – Clinton County office at (563) 659-5125 or clinton4h@iastate.edu. Learn more about the 4-H at www.extension.iastate.edu/clinton/4h.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.