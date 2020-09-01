CLINTON — More than 8,600 Clinton County voters have requested absentee ballots, and more requests arrive every day, Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker said Tuesday.
“Typically we have around 6,000 absentee ballots that come in by mail,” Van Lancker said. The number of absentee ballot requests has surpassed that already.
“We’re expecting quite a few more,” Van Lancker said. “We’re still getting 100 or more a day.”
The auditor’s office will begin sending ballots Oct. 5 to people who have requested them. People can start voting absentee in person in the auditor’s office the same day.
The county usually offers a couple of days that voters can cast absentee ballots at a satellite site in DeWitt, but details have yet to be finalized, Van Lancker said.
“I’m not requiring people to wear a mask to vote,” Van Lancker said, but the Clinton County Board of Supervisors requires masks in all county buildings, so voters must wear masks to enter the county administration building to vote.
The county has offered curbside voting for years to people who are unable to walk into the auditor’s office. Voters who don’t have masks or don’t want to wear them can take advantage of curbside voting, Van Lancker said
“They could also vote absentee by mail.” That’s the option Van Lancker wants voters to choose. He doesn’t want to expose voters or poll workers to COVID-19.
“Typically I like to see a lot of people at the polling places, but not this year,” Van Lancker said. “I just want everyone to be safe and healthy.”
Van Lancker has fielded calls from voters about the reliability of mail-in ballots, he said. “I don’t have a lot of concerns about them.” If voters are worried that their absentee ballots will get lost in the mail, they can drop them off at the auditor’s office.
The Associated Press reported in August that Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate would not allow county auditors to use drop boxes for ballots. The AP said that Kevin Hall, a spokesman for the Secretary of State, told the Des Moines Register that the Iowa Legislature decided years ago not to allow ballots to be placed in drop boxes.
According to Van Lancker, Pate “dropped a surprise ruling on us a few weeks ago during training,” but the Secretary has since decided that drop boxes are acceptable, and Clinton County will provide one at the administration building at 1900 N. Third St.
“We check it multiple times during the day.”
The Post Office is reliable in delivery of absentee ballots, Van Lancker said. “They know it’s a priority. They know what absentee ballots look like,” he said.
“[But] voters still also have to do their part. They can’t wait until the Saturday before the election.”
Voters who complete absentee ballots within a week of the Nov. 3 General Election should drop them off at the auditor’s office rather than putting them in the mail, Van Lancker said.
Because ballots are sealed, voters who can’t get to the auditor’s office can have family members, friends or neighbors drop them off.
Clinton County doesn’t send absentee ballots until voters request them, Van Lancker said. Request forms require identifying numbers that only the voter is supposed to know.
Most voters use driver’s license numbers, but some use a voter ID. Each ID number receives only one ballot, Van Lancker said.
Many organizations send out absentee ballot requests, so sometimes the auditor’s office receives multiple requests from the same person, but it sends only one ballot.
“Our system will tell [us] that we already have a request from them,” Van Lancker said.
Clinton County sent absentee ballot request forms to voters this year, something it doesn’t usually do, Van Lancker said. “We did this in respect to the COVID. We’re doing everything we can to keep our numbers down at our polling locations.”
