June 4
• A car versus deer accident was reported in the 1700 block of 140th Avenue.
• Timothy L. Ebbers, of Morrison, Illinois, was eastbound in the 4200 block of Highway 136 and failed to negotiate the curve. The vehicle left the roadway, entered the ditch and appeared to have flipped at least two times.
• William J. Lee, of Wheatland, was cited for failure to maintain control. Lee said he was driving northbound near the 1100 block of 185th Avenue when he fainted due to a medical condition. The vehicle went into the east ditch of the roadway. Lee said this was not the first time he fainted but was the first time he experienced an episode where he lost consciousness while driving.
• Marianne D. Merrick, of Andrew, was involved in a car versus deer accident in the 1800 block of 150th Avenue.
• Douglas A. Schroeder, of DeWitt, was cited for failure to yield upon entering through highway. Schroeder, who had stopped at the stop sign at Highway 61 and 210th Street, pulled out onto Highway 61. He was attempting to go westbound and did not see a a vehicle northbound on Highway 61. The northbound vehicle was driven by Mitchell R. Finley, of Festus, Missouri. Finley was able to swerve to avoid making direct contact with Schroeder’s vehicle. The front of Schroeder’s vehicle hit the passenger side of Finley’s vehicle.
