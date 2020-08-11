CLINTON – Clinton County Board of Supervisors Chairman Dan Srp has announced that the Clinton County Administration Building will be closed to the public on Tuesday following Monday afternoon’s storm with strong wind.
Srp said the Administration Building remains without power this morning following the storm that has knocked out power to many in Clinton County. He hopes the building will be open Wednesday, but that will depend if electricity is restored to the building.
County offices that will not be open today due to the closing include: Assessor’s Office, Auditor’s Office, Engineer’s Department, Mental Health and Community Assistance, Recorder’s Office, Treasurer’s Office, Human Resources and Veterans Affairs.
