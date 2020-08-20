CLINTON – The Clinton County Administration Building will open Friday, Aug. 21, after being closed since the Aug. 10 storm that knocked out power to the building, Clinton County Board of Supervisors Chairman Dan Srp said Thursday.
All offices in the County Administration Building will be open for regular business hours, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., starting Friday.
The County Treasurer’s Office and County Recorder’s Office will also continue to offer services at the County DeWitt Satellite Office on Friday and then return to their normal DeWitt office hours next week.
The Clinton County Auditor’s Office will be open Saturday, Aug. 22, from 8 a.m. to noon for Camanche School District voters to vote absentee in person for their Sept. 8 special election. Those wishing to vote should enter the building through the doors near the Auditor’s Office. A “Vote Here” sign will be outside of those doors.
