CLINTON — The Clinton County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution Monday to provide engineering services on an interim basis for Jackson County. Clinton County Engineer Todd Kinney will provide services for Jackson County in addition to performing his duties for Clinton County.
Supervisors voted 3-0 to approve a joint agreement with Jackson County for interim county engineer services. The resolution says the Clinton County Supervisors and Jackson County Supervisors wish to enter into an agreement to temporarily share the services of Kinney as county engineer.
“The purpose of this temporary agreement is to establish a working mechanism between the participating counties so that the Jackson County Board may utilize the services of Todd Kinney, during the anticipated period of time it will take for the Jackson County Board to fill the current vacancy in its county engineer position,“ the resolution says.
An intergovernmental agreement has been prepared by the Clinton and Jackson county boards and presented to the Clinton County board, the resolution says. The Clinton County Board resolves that the agreement be approved and that the Clinton County Board of Supervisors and Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker be authorized to execute the agreement on behalf of Clinton County.
Kinney said the agreement will last six months. Clinton County first suggested a duration of three months, but Jackson County officials ”made a point they wanted six months.”
Kinney said the agreement will terminate Dec. 31. Language in the agreement will allow either party to cancel the agreement with 30 days written notice.
The Jackson County Board of Supervisors voted May 26 not to renew County Engineer Clark Schloz’s employment contract. June 30 was Schloz's last day of employment.
Jackson County representatives contacted Clinton County Board Chairman Dan Srp to request that Clinton County provide interim engineering services to Jackson County while Jackson County Supervisors go through the process of replacing their current engineer.
